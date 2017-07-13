MPD: Couple Wanted for Stealing Wine Cooler in Armed Robbery

J.B. BIUNNO By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify two people accused of an armed robbery at a Mobile gas station.

The Mobile Police Cyber Intelligence Unit released four photos on Facebook of the two suspects, showing a white male, a white female and their vehicle from the incident on Tuesday night.

The vehicle the two suspects left the gas station in.

According to police, the couple walked into the Shell gas station at 750 Azalea Road shortly before 9:14pm. The female walked into to the restroom while the male took a wine cooler and concealed it in his pants. When the clerk confronted the suspect, officers say he pulled a black pistol from his pocket and threatened to shoot the clerk.

The male and female left the store with the wine cooler and drove away in what appears to be a Ford Taurus.

“We would love to return his flip flops that he left behind. A cash reward is available!!!,” said the Mobile Police Cyber Intelligence Unit in a Facebook post.

The white male is seen in the photos wearing a black t-shirt, plaid shorts and flip-flops.  The female, also while, is seen wearing a yellow top with her stomach exposed, pajama pants, and flip-flops.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Mobile Police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s