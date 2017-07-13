MPD: Couple Wanted for Stealing Wine Cooler in Armed Robbery

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify two people accused of an armed robbery at a Mobile gas station.

The Mobile Police Cyber Intelligence Unit released four photos on Facebook of the two suspects, showing a white male, a white female and their vehicle from the incident on Tuesday night.

According to police, the couple walked into the Shell gas station at 750 Azalea Road shortly before 9:14pm. The female walked into to the restroom while the male took a wine cooler and concealed it in his pants. When the clerk confronted the suspect, officers say he pulled a black pistol from his pocket and threatened to shoot the clerk.

The male and female left the store with the wine cooler and drove away in what appears to be a Ford Taurus.

“We would love to return his flip flops that he left behind. A cash reward is available!!!,” said the Mobile Police Cyber Intelligence Unit in a Facebook post.

The white male is seen in the photos wearing a black t-shirt, plaid shorts and flip-flops. The female, also while, is seen wearing a yellow top with her stomach exposed, pajama pants, and flip-flops.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Mobile Police.