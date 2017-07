MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — MPD needs the public’s help in locating missing person 47-year-old Stefanie Monforte.

She was reported missing by her father on Wednesday. She was last seen on Saturday, July 8,th leaving from the area of Robert Walker Road headed to Walmart. She was driving in a 2003 Toyota Highlander, Silver in color.

Monforte suffers from depression. She is about 5’07” and 125 pounds with blue eyes.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts call 251-208-7211.