LIVE Traffic Blog

5:06AM- Well if you need to get out on the roadways here on this early Thursday, on the Bayway and Causeway were running smoothly.  No problem or delay either direction. We’re looking good through both tunnels as well.  On the Eastern Shore no problems.  Mobile police and Alabama Highway Patrol telling us no accidents they’re working in Mobile with one trouble spot on the Panhandle there at Gulf Beach Highway at Albany Avenue.  There’s an accident with injuries in Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene .

Reports from News 5 Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler

