Graphic, Disturbing Facebook Live Leads to Arrest of Three Teens in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WKRG) — Gulfport Police are charging three teenagers with kidnapping and sexual battery for an alleged assault that was seen on Facebook Live.

In the video, a female victim is forced into performing multiple sexual acts for a group in the room, mostly men. The female victim is then seen being beaten relentlessly by a female suspect. The graphic video was broadcast live on the internet through ‘Facebook Live,’ showing the disturbing sexual and physical assault over a 15-minute live stream.

The original post has been deleted, but numerous other versions of the video are being shared online.

According to our CBS-affiliate WLOX, 19-year-old Haleigh Alexis Hudson of Gulfport turned herself in Wednesday. Ezzie Johnson, 17, and Kadari Booker, 17, were also taken into custody.

WKRG.com will not be showing the disturbing video.