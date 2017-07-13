Florida boy slips away from grandma, drowns in swimming pool

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) – Investigators say a 2-year-old Florida boy slipped away from his grandmother and drowned in a neighbor’s backyard swimming pool.

The incident happened Wednesday night in Palm Harbor. In a news release, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Kibitlewski was with his 48-year-old grandmother Janice Kibitleweski in the front yard of their home.

As the grandmother gathered her mail, she lost sight of the boy. She confirmed with the child’s 26-year-old mother Rachelle Kibitlewski that the child never came back inside the house.

The report says family members started searching and called deputies after about 15 minutes. As deputies were arriving, the grandmother found the boy in a pool.

They performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.