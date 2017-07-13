FL Sheriff’s Deputy arrested on DUI charge after crash near Disney

By Published:

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida sheriff’s deputy was arrested on DUI charges when he crashed his truck into a pedestrian bridge near Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Timothy Michael Craig hit a stop sign before crashing into the bridge on Tuesday night near Orlando. Troopers said in a report that Craig was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in and out of consciousness and was throwing up. No one else was injured.

The arrest report says Craig told troopers he couldn’t remember anything and he refused a breath test and didn’t do any field sobriety exercises.

Troopers found two open bottles of Fireball whiskey in his truck. He is a deputy in Hillsborough County. Records don’t list a lawyer for him.

