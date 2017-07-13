Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,000 Tip at Waffle House

WKRG Staff Published:
Photo Courtesy: Donnie Wahlberg (Facebook)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WKRG) — While on tour with New Kids on the Block, star Donnie Wahlberg stopped into a Waffle House in Charlotte, North Carolina leaving a $2,000 tip for the workers there.

Wahlberg was in town for a concert Thursday night, and while at the restaurant he posted a picture to Facebook with his $82.60 bill and a selfie.

The post said, “My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars– for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC! ”

He also posted a Facebook Live video, where he gave a Blue Bloods fan backstage passes to his Thursday concert.

Donnie and his three brothers own the restaurant Wahlburgers that is set to open in the new OWA entertainment complex in Foley, July 21st.

The new Wahlburgers restaurant at OWA will be the ninth location, but it will be the second largest in the country.

 

