Cops searching for missing men are still digging in Pennsylvania

NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities are digging deeper into a hole where they found the body of one of four missing Pennsylvania men along with other human remains during their search of a sprawling farm property.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a Thursday morning news conference that the 12½ -foot-deep (3.66-meter-deep) common grave on the Solebury Township farm where they found the body of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro is getting deeper by the minute.

He also asked the public to keep sending in tips that could lead them to the bodies.

The other men missing are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

Authorities have said they’re looking at pursuing homicide charges against a 20-year-old man who was taken into custody Wednesday.