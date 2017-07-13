BREAKING: Mobile Fire-Rescue Responding to House Fire

By Published: Updated:

1:24 PM UPDATE

Mobile Fire-Rescue tells News 5, though the home appeared to be abandoned, four people were actually living there. There is no power service to the home, which led firefighters to believe it was vacant. No word yet on any injuries.

12:41 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is responding to a house fire at 414 Chin Street.

A tweet from Mobile Fire-Rescue says the structure may be abandoned.

The WKRG Tower Cam captured a large plume of dark smoke just after 12:30 p.m.

This story is still developing. We’ll update this story as we get more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s