BREAKING: Mobile Fire-Rescue Responding to House Fire

1:24 PM UPDATE

Mobile Fire-Rescue tells News 5, though the home appeared to be abandoned, four people were actually living there. There is no power service to the home, which led firefighters to believe it was vacant. No word yet on any injuries.

Fire is out at Chin St, crews conducting overhaul. Investigation under way pic.twitter.com/PDgRP2AGDr — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) July 13, 2017

12:41 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is responding to a house fire at 414 Chin Street.

A tweet from Mobile Fire-Rescue says the structure may be abandoned.

E21 on scene at Chin St with fire showing in what appears to be an abandon structure. — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) July 13, 2017

The WKRG Tower Cam captured a large plume of dark smoke just after 12:30 p.m.

This story is still developing. We’ll update this story as we get more information.