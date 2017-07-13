Afghan Girls Will be Allowed into U.S. for Robotics Contest

WASHINGTON (AP) – A group of girls from Afghanistan are finally getting their wish of coming to the United States for a robotics competition.

The girls’ applications for U.S. visas had been denied twice, but the White House says President Donald Trump intervened and they will be allowed in to participate in the competition.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed details of the reversal Wednesday, ending a saga that had sparked international backlash.

The decision by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services means the six girls from the war-torn country will be allowed in, along with their chaperone, so they can participate in the competition.