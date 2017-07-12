Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Hitting Deputy, Woman and Home with Vehicle

By Published:
Mugshot of Star Perkins from ECSO jail log

Pensacola, FL (WKRG)

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Star Perkins was the driver that hit a deputy, a woman, and a home with a  vehicle Monday afternoon.  According to officials, she has been charged with two counts of attempted murder along with two counts of DUI.  One count is for attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

The incident rattled the neighborhood around Wildflower Lane.  This started as a domestic dispute.  According to the crash report, 29-year-old Deputy Timyron Young was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital with serious injuries.  Another woman at the scene Brenda Gonzalez was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

