WATCH THIS: Massive Moving Job

Theodore, Alabama (WKRG) – A massive moving effort down Bellingrath Road in Theodore tonight.

Crews with SPI/Mobile Pulley Works worked together with Barnhart Cranes to move an enormous piece of equipment called a ladder. The huge, black piece of metal is used on a Cutter Head Dredge. And we say massive, we mean massive.

Ben Kling, with SPI/Mobile Pulley Works, shared these photos and videos of the move with News 5. He says the ladder is 103 feet long, 20.6 feet wide and 14 feet tall and weighs around 438,000 pounds!

To avoid causing too many delays, crews made the move Wednesday night, transporting the ladder from SPI/Mobile Pulley Works facility in Theodore to Core Industries at the Theodore Industrial Canal.

Tomorrow, the ladder will be loaded on to a barge and moved to Resolve Marine. There, it will be welded to the barge before beginning its voyage to Norfolk, Virginia.