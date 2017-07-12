Suspects Sought After Ditching Car in Swamp in Chunchula

Police in North Mobile County are on the lookout for a pair of suspects who led officers on a high-speed chase in Chunchula Wednesday afternoon.

It started around 2:30 when officers tried to pull over a car possibly related to burglaries reported in Citronelle. The driver refused to pull over and led police on a chase down Highway 45.

The car turned into a driveway and drove through a family’s yard before the vehicle became stuck in a swamp at the end of the property.

“This car came down here about 70 or 80 miles an hour,” said Helen Brown who lives at the house. “Then the next thing you know a police car was right after him.”

Officers say two people jumped out of the car and ran into the woods. Canine units were called out to assist in the search, however, officers were not able to find the suspects.

Their car was taken into evidence. Police are still trying to identify the suspects.