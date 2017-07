(CNN) A touching picture has gone viral on social media. Erin Hester shared an image of a soldier who got out of his Jeep in the pouring rain to stand at attention for a passing funeral procession. It happened in Vine Grove, Kentucky. Hester wrote, “this made my heart happy to see the amount of respect that this gentleman showed a family that he doesn’t even know.” The post has been shared more than 125-thousand times on Facebook.

Advertisement