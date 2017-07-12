Mississippi Department of Corrections Investigates Inmate Deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Two inmates have died and the Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating.

Officials say the deaths of 24-year-old Evan Brothern and 38-year-old August Walley are unrelated.

Both occurred Monday. MDOC, in a news release Tuesday, said Brothern was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg about 9 p.m.

He had been hospitalized since July 1 after collapsing in an open bay area at South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville.

He was serving a 10-year sentence for sexual battery in Lincoln County.

Walley was found unresponsive in her cell at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County as officers were making cell observations.

Walley was serving 13 years for robbery and aggravated assault in Jackson County. She was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m. Autopsies on both are pending.

