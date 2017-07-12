Mobile, Alabama (WKRG) – The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help locate two people missing in Mobile County.

Investigators say Bridgette Nichole Bray was last seen Tuesday, July 11, at her home on Bayou Cypress Drive in Coden. According to investigators, Bray is about 5’5″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office is also looking for Ragen Freil, who goes by the name “River”. Freil was last seen on Saturday, July 8, at a group home on Three Notch Road. Freil is described as 5’&’ and 150 pounds. He has brown/blond hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen either of these missing persons, call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633. You can make an anonymous report by going to www.mobileso.com/report-a-crime/.