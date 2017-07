CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after they discovered a loose horse in Citronelle.

Deputies posted a picture of the horse on their social media accounts Wednesday morning.

The horse was found on Hillman Road in Citronelle, and a nearby neighbor is taking care of the horse until the owner is located.

If you have any information, please call 251-574-8633.