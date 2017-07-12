Manhunt Underway for Triple Murder Suspect in North Alabama

Published:
Courtesy: Alex Finnie/WIAT

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A manhunt is underway in the Birmingham area for a man wanted for killing three people Wednesday morning.

Authorities are focusing their search in a wooded area near a mobile home park in Gardendale, about 15 miles north of Birmingham.

Gardendale’s mayor has described this as an “active shooter” situation. They are asking nearby residents to stay inside their homes until the situation is over.

Reporter Alex Finnie from CBS affiliate WIAT tweeted pictures and video from the scene near the Peachtree Crossing Trailer Park.

This is a developing story. We’ll be updating this page as we get new developments.

