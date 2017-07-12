Live Traffic Blog

Mobile, AL (WKRG)-

5:35 a.m.- If your morning schedule takes you out on the roadways here on this Wednesday, things are looking good right now in the Bayway and Causeway. No traffic delays either direction as we look good through both tunnels as well. Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol both reporting no accidents right now. We do see some showers to the area so wet driving conditions a possibility. Still some delays though if you’re coming down Avalon Boulevard on the Panhandle there from Highway 90 down towards I-10. There’s an accident there at Commerce Road with roadblock. Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene.

