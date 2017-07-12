Debris taken from military plane crash site, charges possible

Mississippi’s public safety commissioner says authorities are pursuing at least one criminal investigation against someone for removing debris from a crashed Marine Corps plane.

At a Wednesday news conference in Itta Bena, Commissioner Marshall Fisher said the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as federal prosecutors in northern Mississippi, are investigating.

Fisher urged people to stay away from debris and call the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS if they find anything.

State law enforcement agencies are guarding the site where the Marine Corp KC-130 crashed on Monday in Mississippi’s Leflore County, killing 15 Marines and 1 Navy corpsman.

Brig. Gen. Bradley S. James says two main impact areas are separated by a mile, but smaller debris is scattered more widely. He and Fisher said some debris could be dangerous to bystanders.

