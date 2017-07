ROBERTSDALE, AL (WKRG) — Police have arrested six people for an alleged assault, robbery and kidnapping in Robertsdale.

Robertsdale Police say 20-year-old Austin Jackson, 19-year-old Jesse Durden, 19-year-old James Thompson, 20-year-old Houston McGowan, 19-year-old John Saez and an unidentified 16-year-old are in custody for what investigators are calling a targeted act.

This is a breaking news story… more to follow…