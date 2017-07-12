BREAKING: Escambia County Searching for Missing Teen

In a post on Facebook. The Sheriff’s Department writes:

HELP US LOCATE: We need your help in locating these three missing teens. *please share

Richo Rayvon Click DOB: 4/12/2002, on 6/14/17 he was returned home after having run away. Shortly after Richo ran away again and has not returned home. He was last seen on 6/27/17 in the 6600 block of Suwanne Rd at a neighbor’s house. Richo is often seen riding a bicycle in the neighborhood. He is a habitual runaway.

Faith Gabrielle Smith DOB: 7/1/2003, 5’4′, 140lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes. Disappeared on 6/27/17 between 10PM and the next morning. Faith is believed to have runaway with Kaylee Nicole Harrison who was in the same home. Smith is a habitual runaway.