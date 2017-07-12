BREAKING: Emergency Need for Blood Donations, How You Can Help

MOBILE, AL – Angela Williams with Life South says the area is experiencing an emergency need for blood. That means there is less than a 3-day supply of blood for local hospitals. The emergency alert went out at 10:30 Wednesday morning, just after a blood drive got underway at the WKRG studios.

News 5 and Life South are teaming up for the “Dog Days of Summer” blood drive will from 8AM to 6PM Wednesday. All donors will receive a free thank you gift from LifeSouth and food from Firehouse Subs and Blue Bell Ice Cream. Since we are in the “Dog Days of Summer”, for each blood donation received, LifeSouth will donate one Beauregard the bloodhound stuffed animal to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

Get more info and let your friends know you will be going by checking into our event page on Facebook!