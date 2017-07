Mobile, AL (WKRG) – News 5 has learned the Coast Guard is looking for a missing teenager.

The 17-year-old boy was last seen on his jet ski Tuesday evening.

According to Coast Guard officials, the teen left Point Clear and was last seen in water around Interstate 10 north where he launched from.

At some point, his jet ski became disabled.

