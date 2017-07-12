Alabama Court: Pregnant 12-Year-Old Can Get Abortion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama court says a 12-year-old girl who was impregnated by a relative can have an abortion without a parent’s consent.

The Alabama Court of Civil Appeals ruled Wednesday in favor of a girl seeking a waiver from a state law requiring that minors get parental consent before an abortion. The girl’s name and home county aren’t given in the opinion, which refers to her only as “anonymous.”

The decision says a relative now charged with statutory rape got the girl pregnant, and the girl was removed from her home after her mother reacted violently. The girl doesn’t know her father.

The girl sought a waiver from the parental consent law, but a district attorney objected.

A family court judge approved the waiver last month and the appeals court agreed.

