MOBILE, AL (WKRG STAFF) Actor Shia Lebouf released a statement on his arrest. The 31 year old actor was arrested on July 8 and charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public intoxication. LaBeouf whose actions was captured on the authorities body cam, released the statement via social media apologizing to the arresting officers of the Savannah-Chatam Metro Police Department.

