Two Teens Arrested for Robbing a Woman at a Local Restaurant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two teens are behind bars today after Mobile Police say they robbed a woman at a local restaurant.

17-year-old Cedrick Williams and 19-year-old Randall Terrell were arrested late Tuesday night after police were approached by a female victim saying that she was robbed by the two suspects while at Margarita’s Restaurant located on Moffett Road.

Williams and Terrell are currently in Mobile Metro Jail and were charged with Robbery 1st Degree. Terrell was also charged with Disorderly Conduct.