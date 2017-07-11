Shia LeBeouf’s Arrest Caught on Body-Cam Video

WKRG Staff Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJCL) — Authorities released body-camera video and new details on actor Shia LeBeouf’s arrest in Savannah, Georgia over the weekend.

LaBeouf was arrested by Savannah-Chatam Metro Police around 4 a.m. Saturday.

It came after police say he ran from them to his hotel after failing to comply with their request to leave the area near a Wild Wings Cafe.

The body-cam video shows LeBeouf shouting profanities at officers while being arrested.

He’s charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public intoxication.

WARNING: This video contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature of the material.

