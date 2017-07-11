Owner of ‘The Hangout’ Has Plans for Springhill, Neighbors Divided

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The owner of “The Hangout” in Gulf Shores and “The Gulf” in Orange Beach has his eye on a new development in Springhill, and nearby homeowners are rallying on both sides of the issue.

Shaul Zislin and his team of developers are interested in converting the Rester Brother’s Garage and Repair Shop next to Lavretta Park into a “fast-casual restaurant serving sophisticated cuisine,” according to a July Board of Zoning Adjustment staff report.

“The applicant also plans to have a covered patio and courtyard where customers will have access to lawn games, a fire pit, and other outdoor activities,” the report continues.

In less than 24 hours, a petition supporting the development has garnered more than 500 signatures, but there are other homeowners in the community who worry that the restaurant will bring a louder atmosphere to their normally quiet neighborhood.

Unlike his other popular beach restaurants that cater to the bar crowd, according to the Board of Adjustment report, this new development would close at 11 p.m. on the weekends, 10 p.m. during the week and ” noise generated by the establishment will include ambient restaurant noise, and will not exceed the limits set forth in the noise ordinance.”

“I think the misinformation that’s being spread is because the developer has two other restaurants in the beach community, and those restaurants are very different. All of his concepts are very different and individual. What he has proposed here is very appropriate for this community,” said Kellie Myers, a nearby homeowner and supporter of the development. “I think it’s ideal. This is what we’ve dreamed of having.”

The Board of Adjustment delayed their variance vote during their July 10th meeting until August 7th after receiving a large response on both sides of the issue.

The Zoning Ordinance requires a minimum of a B-2 Neighborhood Business District zoning for a restaurant.

According to the board report, the applicant wants to start construction in late Fall 2017 or early Winter 2018 in hopes of opening in Spring of 2018 pending the variance approval.

The developers declined to comment at this time.