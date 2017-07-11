Live Traffic Blog

Mobile, AL (WKRG)-

5:35 a.m.- Updating your Tuesday morning commute we continue to roll along smoothly right now and both the Bayway and Causeway both directions moving along nicely without any problems. No problems also through either of the tunnels. In Mobile both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents right now. Starting to see a little stormy conditions there in the Fort Morgan and Gulf Shores area so expect to see some wet driving conditions there over the next few minutes. In Pensacola West Gadsden Street and North Kirk Street wehad an earlier hit and run crash and Florida Highway Patrol is there.

5:06 a.m.- It’s a smooth start as far as traffic goes on the Bayway and Causeway for Tuesday morning. Both directions are flowing along nicely without any problems, no issues right now through either tunnel. We do have a broken down garbage truck there on the west side at Snow Road near Airport Boulevard blocking the roadway. So do expect a little bit of a problem there if you head that direction over the next few minutes. In Pensacola a hit-and-run crash at West Gadsden Street and North Kirk Street. Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene there.