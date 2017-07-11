Investigators Converge on Scene of Marine Crash in MS, 16 Dead

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Several agencies are investigating a deadly United States Marine Corps (USMC) plane crash that happened in Leflore County on Monday afternoon.

Sixteen service members died when the plane went down in a field.

The Marine Corps KC-130 transport aircraft originated from the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, North Carolina.

According to the USMC, federal aviation officials say the aircraft disappeared from air traffic control radar. The cause of the crash remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

None of the 16 serve members killed have been identified. USMC officials are working to notify their families.

The Marine Corps issued a statement that says in part:

While the details of the incident are being investigated, our focus remains on providing the necessary resources and support to the family and friends of these service members as they go through this extremely difficult time.

We will continue following this story throughout the day.