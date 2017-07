MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)– A former Prichard Police officer has been sentenced to 6 months in federal prison for possessing illegal firearms.

Robert Richey Golden, 63, of Chunchula, pleaded guilty in December of 2016 to possession two short barreled shotguns. The guns were discovered during the execution of a search warrant related to state charges of Assualt 2nd degree, animal cruelty and intimidation of a witness.

Following his release, Golden will serve a three-year term of supervision.