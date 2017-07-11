Family and Friends Seek Answers in Prichard Homicide

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) – Family members on both sides of Mobile Bay are mourning following a weekend murder in Prichard. It happened late Friday night near Vigor High School.

Police are searching for answers and so are family and friends. Officials have not identified the victim who was shot and killed outside a Prichard supermarket over the weekend but family members have identified him as 39-year-old Obie Hillery. They say he was a good young man who worked hard to provide for his family and had close ties in the Mobile and Baldwin county areas.

“He was murdered and whoever did it needs to be found, and he was a wonderful person, and I don’t think he deserved to die like he did,” said the victim’s aunt Betty Maddox. Officials say he was shot several times, a motive is not known but family and friends say this is a huge loss to anyone that knew him.

“He always was coming around making everyone laugh, showing love he was a dear loving person,” said another aunt, Wanda Williams.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prichard Police.