Cumulonimbus Timelapse Video With Lightning

A lot of things go on in our afternoon sky, on the Gulf Coast. It’s the water cycle in action as the sun heats the earth and a south wind and seabreeze carry moisture inland. Cumulus clouds grow fast to produce showers and downpours with lightning.

Look closely to see updrafts, downdrafts, and rain shafts. It’s all a natural process of nature trying to maintain balance. Just be careful of storms that produce lightning, gusty winds, and blinding downpours.

