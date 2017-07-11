Could the Next iPhone Cost $1,200?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With each iPhone release comes a lot of hype and rumors. Some pan out to be true, while others fizzle and fade. Either way, they certainly get people talking.

One of the latest rumors sparking a ton of discussion is a report that says Apple’s next iPhone could carry a starting price of $1,200 or more.

Podcaster John Gruber, who previously came through with some accurate predictions on the Apple Watch, made this prediction in a recent blog post:

“…I think $1,200 is quite likely as the starting price, with the high-end model at $1,300 or $1,400.”

Business Insider reports Gruber has close ties with an Apple executive who oversees marketing, although Gruber says he doesn’t have any inside knowledge of the pricing — these are just hunches.

The current model, the Apple iPhone 7, has a starting price of $649.

We’ll obviously have to wait and see if Gruber’s prediction comes true. In the meantime, let the debate begin over that possible $1,200 price tag.