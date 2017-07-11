BREAKING: Car Rammed into House in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies responded to a home for a domestic situation at the 100 Block of Wild Flower Lane in Pensacola, Florida Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, a woman was in a dispute with her parents. She left their house, got into a pickup truck and rammed into the front of the house.

She clipped a deputy and a woman who lived in the home, both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to neighbors, an older couple lives in the home and that their daughter was the one who ran the truck into the house.

One of the neighbors said their 7- year-old granddaughter was also in the home. She is the daughter of the woman who rammed into the house.