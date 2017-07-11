BREAKING: Amazon Sortation Facility Set for October Opening in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, AL (WKRG) — Retail giant Amazon is preparing to open its new sortation facility in Mobile County this October.

Troy Wayman at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce confirms the October launch target for the center, which will be the first customer fulfillment facility in the state. The 350,000-square-foot building is already under construction and will be located off Theodore-Dawes Road near exit 13 on Interstate 10.

About 100 to 300 highly-anticipated jobs will become available in the coming months with the center set to open this fall.

The news comes on Amazon Prime Day, one of the website’s most touted sales events of the year. Thousands of items are being offered at a discounted price for Amazon Prime membets.

The facility will employ associates to sort customer packages by zip code to allow for faster and expanded delivery options, such as Sunday delivery and later purchase cut-off times.

In the United States, Amazon employs more than 90,000 full-time employees and has more than 70 fulfillment centers, according to the company’s website.