2nd Annual Back to School Prayer Breakfast Planned in Mobile

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

One of Mobile’s oldest churches will host 2nd Annual Back to School Ecumenical Prayer Breakfast. The event will be at Stone Street Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 29th at 8:30 in the morning.

“Prior to the breakfast, churches across the city are encouraged to go on the campuses of the schools after hours and pray for the schools, lifting up the principals, students, parents, faculty and staff at that particular school. The breakfast is a culmination of this effort as pastors/leaders come together and pray for the schools as a whole and then move from prayer to action by partnering with the schools to help impact teaching and learning,” said Jabaria Dent in an e-mail to News 5. Dent Enterprises is a sponsor of the event.