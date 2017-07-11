2 Women Wanted by Mobile Police After Stealing from Local Business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate two women who were caught on surveillance camera stealing from a local business.

The theft occurred at White House Antiques on Airport Boulevard in midtown Mobile.

The theft was posted to the MPD Cyber Intelligence Facebook Page after they shared a post from Debbie Manning who works at the business.

According to the Facebook post, the two woman walked behind the counter while Manning was helping someone outside and stole the wallet out of her purse. She says they were busy at the time of the theft and the thieves certainly knew what they were doing.

If you have any information about the theft, please contact CrimeStoppers at 251-208-7000 or Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.