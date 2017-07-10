WATCH: Kitten Takes Charge, Dog Caught Off Guard

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A cute and humorous video has gone viral on Facebook.

The video shows a kitten in a window-seal, likely feeling threatened by a large dog sitting on a couch close by. The dog seems to get too close for comfort for the kitten, so the kitten responds with playfully hitting the dog’s nose.

The dog’s reaction is both cute and funny, when it seems to be confused by what happened.

UNILAD posted the video on their Facebook July 6th and since then it has been shared over a million times and viewed over 56 million times.