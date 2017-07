JAMESTOWN, Rhode Island (CBS) — The moon was completely full at 12:07 a.m. on Sunday July 9 for observers on the U.S. East Coast, the nearly full moon rose about 4 hours before the moon reached peak fullness on Saturday evening.

A time-lapse was caught of the beautiful full moon. Saturn rose in the east a little sooner, about 6:30 p.m. local time.