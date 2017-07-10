Two bodies found at bottom of New Orleans hotel pool

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a man and a child were found at the bottom of a hotel pool in Louisiana.

New Orleans police said in a preliminary report that staff at the Midtown Hotel found the bodies of a girl and a man on Saturday. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports it was the man’s 24th birthday. The age of the girl has not been released.

The hotel’s general manager, Marvin Dodd, says the man checked in on his own and the girl was not a registered guest at the hotel.

Further details have not been released.

