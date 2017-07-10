Tourist Bus Crash Kills at Least 9 People

LIMA, Peru (CBS) — A double-decker tour bus went out of control and rolled over on a narrow road in the hills on Sunday, killing at least nine people and injuring 25, according to Peruvian officials.

Fire fighter Cesar Suito told The Associated Press that the injured included a Canadian and a Chilean.

Peru’s Ministry of Health said the accident Sunday night happened about 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) from the presidential palace in Lima.

Its statement said the local bus was driving on San Cristobal hill to give the passengers a panoramic view of the city.

The ministry said the bus appeared to have been moving at excessive speed.