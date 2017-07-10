Take 5: Cookin’ Up Filet Mignon With Von’s Bistro House

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Carnivores, rejoice! Chef Von Larson of Von’s Bistro House joined News 5 in the studio Monday to show viewers how to recreate her adventurous take on filet mignon, complete with fall mash, grilled asparagus, caramelized onions and a red wine reduction.

If you’re looking to serve up mignon like Von, here’s what you’ll need:

8-ounce Filet Mignon,

1 cup cut carrot, 1 cup cut potatoes

1 tablespoon butter, 1/2 cup heavy cream

4 asparagus, quarter-cup sliced onions

1 cup red wine, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon goat cheese, 1 teaspoon cut fish herbs

Salt & pepper to taste, oil

Now here’s how you do it:

Boil carrots & potato to create fall mash in pot w/ salt

Preheat oven to 400 Fahrenheit

Heat oil in pan on stove top

Salt & pepper filet

Sear filet in pain on all sides, then pop in oven for 5 minutes

Drain carrot & potato – add butter, cream, salt & pepper to taste

Sear asparagus & onions ’til crispy

In a separate pan, cook off red wine ’til flame disappears, add soy sauce then thicken with cornstarch

Assemble fall mash, grilled asparagus & onions on plate, then top with Filet, goat cheese-herb mixture

Drizzle dish with red wine reduction

Bon Appetit!

Of course, you can always visit Vons Bistro House at 69 St. Michael Street in Downtown Mobile if you want to see how your culinary talent stacks up to the real deal.

The restaurant – the brain child of Von and Paul Larson — serves a unique blend of Asian, Southern and Seafood cuisine. Catch them for lunch Monday through Saturday or for dinner Thursday through Saturday.