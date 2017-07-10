Strangers Form Human Chain to Rescue Swimmers In NW Florida

An amazing display of humanity, courage and life-saving teamwork unfolded on a Northwest Florida Beach. The incredible moment was also caught on camera. Dozens of complete strangers formed a human chain on Panama City Beach to rescue eight swimmers in distress. Rosalind Beckton took photos of more than 40 people creating the human chain near the county pier to pull in the swimmers.

Witnesses say it started when two children on a boogie board needed help swimming in. When other adults and teens went it after them, they became stranded as well. Panama City Bach police say they this is a reminder of how dangerous the Gulf can be. Two people were transported to Bay Medical Center for treatment after they were rescued. Hear from one of the victims tonight on News 5 at 10:00.