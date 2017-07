MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — James Strawser, known same-sex marriage advocate in Mobile, was arrested Saturday.

The 53-year-old was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd (harassment).

James Strawser and his husband, John Humphrey were among the many couples fighting for same-sex marriage rights in 2015. They sued the state for the right to get married and won. The three lawyers who represented them got $315,000 in that lawsuit.

Strawser has bonded out of jail.