Prichard Police are investigating a deadly shooting. According to Melanie Baldwin, spokesperson for the City of Prichard, a man was shot multiple times on Friday night. The shooting happened behind the Greer’s on North Wilson Avenue in Prichard on Friday night.

A family friend tells News 5, the man was shot eight times.

Baldwin tells News 5, Prichard Detectives are actively working on this case. If you have any information that could help, call the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.