Police seek driver in hit-and-run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Huntsville police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman crossing a street.

The Huntsville Police Department said in a statement that the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in west Huntsville. A woman was attempting to cross the road when she was struck by a car believed to be a dark-colored Nissan Altima in the 2002-2004 year range.

News outlets report the victim is listed in serious condition.

Further details haven’t been released.

