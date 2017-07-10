New Mobile V.A. Clinic on Track

By Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)

Veterans say after decades of talks, it’s about time.  Land and permits have been acquired and the new Mobile Veterans Outpatient Clinic is on target to be completed by November 2018.

That’s the word from the company that is building the new facility, U.S. Federal Properties of Kansas City, Mo.

Rick Baier who is with the company, says there have been no changes with the project.  The new clinic will be about 65 thousand square feet, or about twice as big as the current outpatient location, at the University of South Alabama Hospital building on Springhill Avenue.

Baier says the location is on a tract of land at Rangeline and Halls Mill Roads.  Right now there is just trees and scrub brush on the land.  He hopes the land can start to be cleared for the project by the end of July.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s