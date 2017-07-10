Neighbors Divided Over MotoX Practice Track

Jared Hicks has been riding dirt bikes since he was 10 years old, and was able to turn his childhood hobby into a profession.

But Hicks fears a hometown controversy may put his career in jeopardy.

He moved back home about a year ago and on his parent’s property sits a practice track, where he trained until about two weeks ago.

“The cop comes out and says hey you need to keep riding or I’m going to give you a ticket, so now her we are at city council,” said Hicks.

Hicks riding is apparently in violation of a noise ordinance, and his neighbors called the police.

“As of now it could potentially ruin my career is what it is,” said Hicks.

Monday he went before the council to plead his case.

“I can’t compete if I don’t ride I need to train for a minimum of three days a week 1 hour a day,” said Hicks.

A number of Hicks’ neighbors showed up to contest any changes to the ordinance.

“I don’t care if it’s for 30 minutes or 30 hours it’s very disturbing for everybody,” said Sharon Clark.

“I would like to be able to enjoy my coffee because on my porch and not have to hear all these 4 wheelers because if that’s the case then I need to move by the racetrack,” said Norma Baird.

Hicks says he wants to find middle ground.

“We are going to get this thing worked out,” said Hicks “I want to compromise with them but at the same time I need to do my job and do it right.”